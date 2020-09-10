Green’s weed run doesn’t pay off

A haphazard plot to drive a hire car across the state to score drugs to sell in Townsville has ended in a court date.

James Paul Green, 38, fronted Supreme Court on Friday for his role in the failed plot to bring 1.8kg of marijuana from southeast Queensland back to Townsville.

Crown Prosecutor Shannon Sutherland said Green, along with two friends were parked in Gladstone when police searched the vehicle on June 29, 2019.

It was alleged that, when police searched the car, one of the men pulled a backpack from the front passenger seat footwell, threw it to another and yelled at them to run.

Green took the opportunity to jump from the car and ran from officers, who caught and arrested him.

Inside the backpack that was thrown from one of the men to the other, police found a stash of just over 280g of marijuana, ice, clip seal bags, lighters and a pipe.

It's not alleged Green was responsible for the ice.

They later found three ­cryovac bags with the 1.8kg of marijuana, with a street value of about $12,800, inside a ­duffel bag.

A small amount of pure methamphetamine was found in the car door, which police alleged belonged to Green.

Messages on Green's phone, which was seized by police, revealed that he tried to secure $10,000 from people before leaving Townsville and that he was worried about being assaulted if he came up short.

Other messages said he hoped to undertake similar trips, and wanted to run larger amounts within two to three weeks.

Ms Sutherland said Green messaged a contact and told them the trip was not as successful as planned as the group did not budget for a hire car to return.

Green pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g, possessing drugs, serious assault and other summary charges.

Defence lawyer Alastair McDougall said Green's ­offending was committed against the backdrop of an ­addiction.

In sentencing, Justice David North said he took into account the 11 days Green spent in pre-sentence custody and Green's childhood that was tainted by "concerning" domestic violence.

He was given a head sentence of 12 months with immediate parole release.

Originally published as Green's weed run doesn't pay off