Handy result as Sonia wins $65k Kayo Holden

Sonia Terrington of Greenwith with the Holden car she won in the Kayo competition. Picture: AAP Image/Brenton Edwards

IT took Sonia Terrington more than 57 hours, she had to fight off extreme heat, sleep exhaustion and 24 competitors but the reward at the end of it was worth it.

Terrington, 42, is the owner of a $65,000 Holden Acadia after lasting the longest in the Can't Take Your Hands off Kayo Challenge, in which the multi-sport steaming service issued an unusual challenge to win the car.

From more than 1000 entrants to the competition, 25 were selected to place their hands on the car on Thursday afternoon.

The rules were simple - whoever keep his or her hand on the car the longest would drive away with it.

The contestants were given a 15-minute break every three hours but knew that was only going to extend the pain; a similar competition in New Zealand lasted for around 70 hours, although that was without the heat being a factor.

Terrington, a nurse from Greenwith, said the greatest challenge had been to stay awake and hold on for the next toilet break.

"It gave me a lot of time to do some sorting in my head, I met a lot of good people, but it was tough," she said. "It was tough, physically and mentally, but it was better than I thought.

"The staying awake and staying motivated were the worst parts."

The car will come in handy. There are five in the Terrington house and the seven-seater means they can now bring along one or two of the children's friends if they're going somewhere.

