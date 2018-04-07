Toomey's gold shared in embrace with crash victim's parents

Tia-Clair Toomey shares an emotional embrace with crash victim Jade Dixson's parents Mark and Julie after winning a gold medal during the Women's 58kg Weightlifting Final on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

WITH the simple words "I'm sorry" an emotional torrent was uncapped as grief and elation flowed through a family hug.

Coast father of crash victim Jade Dixson, Mark Dixson, and Jade's mother Julie were at the Gold Coast on Friday night to watch Jade's cousin Tia-Clair Toomey win Commonwealth Games Gold.

Their group embrace after Ms Toomey's weightlifting victory was the first time they had caught up with her in person since Jade's death on March 27.

Mr Dixson said about 35 of Ms Toomey's extended family were at Carrara Sport and Leisure Centre "banging on the scaffolding" as she lifted her way to gold.

"It was just an uplifting thing from what has happened last week," Mr Dixson said.

"For her to be able to keep focusing and go hard to do what she has done was unbelievable."

He said his daughter had a ticket to be there and his family felt it was important to keep their plan of travelling down to the Gold Coast.

"Jade would not have wanted us to sit back and not go down and help Tia."

Coast girl Jade Dixson, 17, died in a car crash.

Mr Dixson said the cousins were supportive of each other's sporting pursuits, Jade's being soccer and Ms Toomey's being CrossFit and weightlifting.

He said he could barely remember their embrace after the win.

"She just said 'I'm sorry' and we just cried."

He said he had spoken to his niece by phone the day after the crash and encouraged her to keep her Commonwealth Games focus.

"I just said 'get your arse into camp and go hard because that was what Jade would have wanted'."

Ms Toomey told Channel 7's Sunrise program on Saturday of the heartbreak her family had endured since Jade's death.

"I didn't know if my family were actually going to be coming, obviously because, you know, it is a very hard time for them but they were all there supporting me," Ms Toomey said.

"I just feel like that lift or that performance last night was definitely for Jade and she was there lifting that bar with me.

"It was more than just weightlifting, it was more than just the Commonwealth Games last night, it was really just to say 'we love you'."

Mr Dixson said his family spent a bit of time together at the lifting arena on Friday night before catching a train back to the Sunshine Coast.

"We had a couple of quiet beers in the corner to celebrate both girls."

Jade's funeral will be held from 1pm on Monday at Gregson and Weight Chapel in Wises Road, Buderim.

The Dixson family has asked that people wear bright colours, rather than black, to reflect Jade's personality.