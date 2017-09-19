Grill'd, shaken, stirred to work on Hastings St statement

A TRENDY burger eatery with plans to open up in Noosa's Hastings St is hoping its plans will not be char-grilled by a council fed up with a past flaunting of a ban dating back two decades.

Grill'd, an upmarket "healthy" burger chain, was facing a staff-recommended refusal of its application which included "permissible" approvals for what planning staff considered significant alterations, including the building of bulkheads onto the street.

Anticipating that refusal, Grill'd approached council to defer the application and work with planning staff to achieve a satisfactory outcome, following councillors' concerns.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the restaurant was part of a significant entry statement.

"This is not just any spot," he said.

"It's the gateway to a main driver of the Noosa economy, being Hastings Street.

"We want a 'welcoming' outcome."

Council unanimously voted to allow planning staff and Grill'd reach an outcome and re-submit its application at a later date.

A 1997 application for 44sqm of vinyl covering for the site's outdoor dining area was refused in 1998 and a compliance notice to remove the structure issued.