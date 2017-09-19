27°
News

Grill'd, shaken, stirred to work on Hastings St statement

A TRENDY burger eatery with plans to open up in Noosa's Hastings St is hoping its plans will not be char-grilled by a council fed up with a past flaunting of a ban dating back two decades.

Grill'd, an upmarket "healthy" burger chain, was facing a staff-recommended refusal of its application which included "permissible" approvals for what planning staff considered significant alterations, including the building of bulkheads onto the street.

Anticipating that refusal, Grill'd approached council to defer the application and work with planning staff to achieve a satisfactory outcome, following councillors' concerns.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the restaurant was part of a significant entry statement.

"This is not just any spot," he said.

"It's the gateway to a main driver of the Noosa economy, being Hastings Street.

"We want a 'welcoming' outcome."

Council unanimously voted to allow planning staff and Grill'd reach an outcome and re-submit its application at a later date.

 

A 1997 application for 44sqm of vinyl covering for the site's outdoor dining area was refused in 1998 and a compliance notice to remove the structure issued.

Topics:  burger development grill'd hastings st noosa

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Dogs on beach - on leash - anywhere?

Dogs on beach - on leash - anywhere?

Teenager calling for 'ruff' justice for Noosa's beach exercise areas

Council opens regional shower facilities

Water carriers have said deliveries will take weeks

Where to get a shower if you're short on water

Sunlight 'arrested' at Noosa Police Station

HONEST, THEY'RE UP THERE: ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham, Inspector Michael Miley, Member for Pumicestone (standing in for Mark Ryan) Rick Willliams, Snr Sgt Ben Carroll and senior project officer Mitchell Smith point to Noosa Police Station's roof where new solar panels have been installed

Cop shop goes solar

Clever cockatoo talks her way home

Bernadette, Richard, Pete

Alexi thought it was just another cockatoo, until it said 'hello'

Local Partners