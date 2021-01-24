Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Investigators are seen at a property at Norlane in Geelong after human bones were found by a neighbour. Photo: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Investigators are seen at a property at Norlane in Geelong after human bones were found by a neighbour. Photo: AAP Image/Julian Smith
News

Grim discovery at Victorian property

by Caroline Schelle
24th Jan 2021 1:07 PM

More human remains linked to a man's death more than a year ago have been found at a property in Geelong's suburbs.

The remains were found at the Marnoo Court property at Norlane on Saturday and are related to a death in 2019, Victoria Police confirmed.

Investigators are seen at a property in Marnoo Court at Norlane in 2019 when human remains were first found. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
Investigators are seen at a property in Marnoo Court at Norlane in 2019 when human remains were first found. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith

The remains found in 2019 were identified as a 26-year-old Norlane man, police said at the time.

It is not clear how the latest remains were uncovered or what was found but they were taken to the coroner's officer to be examined.

The human remains were first found in September 2019 when a nearby resident was digging up his property.

Investigators at the property in 2019. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith
Investigators at the property in 2019. Photo: AAP/Julian Smith

It's understood bones were uncovered and were hidden in camping gear.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Grim discovery at Victorian property

More Stories

death editors picks investigation missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coastal concerns: Community asked to have their say

        Premium Content Coastal concerns: Community asked to have their say

        Council News Noosa Council is one of 10 other local governments in Queensland pushing forward with a coastal hazards adaptation plan.

        Abuse, neglect and death: Inside the nursing home from hell

        Premium Content Abuse, neglect and death: Inside the nursing home from hell

        Crime Japara Noosa nursing home investigated for aged care deaths

        'We are overwhelmed': Coast man smashes world record

        Premium Content 'We are overwhelmed': Coast man smashes world record

        News Coast man breaks world record for "Murph Workouts" done in 24 hours

        Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        Premium Content Top Sunshine Coast citizens honoured

        News More than 100 citizens have been honoured at Australia Day Awards