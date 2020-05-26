Grimes, Elon Musk forced to change baby’s name

Grimes and Elon Musk have been forced to make some alterations to their baby boy's highly unusual name.

The quirky couple changed their son's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii after it reportedly failed to comply with California law.

The 32-year-old new mum shared the news on Instagram in response to a fan's question.

"X Æ A-Xii," she answered in the comments. She later added, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," when a separate fan noted she "removed the numbers to conform (sic) to California law."

The singer added that California permits one dash in a name, although didn't reveal whether she and Musk had finally agreed on how to pronounce their unique moniker.

Shortly after X Æ A-Xii was born, questions were raised over whether it could even be registered as an approved name can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language. The couple have now removed the "12", but kept "Æ", which Grimes has previously explained represents "my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, welcomed her son on May 4.

She also shared that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but nonviolent."

As for the "A," it represents "Archangel," which is her "favourite song" and the number "12" represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

Grimes also told an Instagram user earlier this month that the way you would pronounce the name is "just X, like the letter X. Then A.I."

But when Musk participated in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said X is spoken "like the letter" while "the 'Æ' is pronounced like 'ash.'"

He also claimed it was Grimes who "mostly came up with the name." However, Musk said the A-12 addition was his idea as a nod to the Lockheed A-12.

"A-12 was my contribution," he explained. "The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

