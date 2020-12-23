Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police search for a missing woman has taken a grim turn after officers stumbled upon a grisly discovery in western Victoria.
A police search for a missing woman has taken a grim turn after officers stumbled upon a grisly discovery in western Victoria.
Crime

Police find body in search for Kobie Parfitt

by Anthony Piovesan
23rd Dec 2020 7:26 PM

Human remains have been found in Victoria's west as part of a police investigation into the disappearance of a woman.

Police on Tuesday located the remains in a mine shaft near Kelly's Track in Snake Gully about 1.30pm while officers scoured the area for clues on missing Ballarat woman Kobie Parfitt.

The remains are yet to be formally identified.

Police have stumbled across human remains in their search for missing woman Kobie Parfitt. Picture: Victoria Police
Police have stumbled across human remains in their search for missing woman Kobie Parfitt. Picture: Victoria Police

"Today detectives spoke to a 31-year-old Mount Clear woman in relation to Kobie's disappearance, however she has been released without charge," a Victoria Police statement read.

"Investigators are expecting to speak to other people in coming days."

Detectives had already searched a number of properties and spoken to multiple people in relation to the 43-year-old's disappearance in April.

Police can confirm Kobie was last seen alive at a property on Hickman Street on April 28.

Anyone with any information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Grisly find in search for missing woman

crime kobie parfitt murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast cop swaps tasers for tinsel to spread Christmas cheer

        Premium Content Coast cop swaps tasers for tinsel to spread Christmas cheer

        News A Sunshine Coast police officer embraces the festive season and brings a smile to traffic on the Sunshine Coast.

        Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

        Premium Content Pedestrian injured after being hit by car

        Breaking A pedestrian has been injured after he was hit by a car at Mooloolaba this...

        Coast PT to shine into 2021 with international community

        Premium Content Coast PT to shine into 2021 with international community

        Business With a passion for health and fitness a Coast personal trainer considers herself...

        Big Pelican to the rescue of a little mate

        Premium Content Big Pelican to the rescue of a little mate

        Offbeat One of Noosa River’s favourite feathered characters was on hand when a wildlife...