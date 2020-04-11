Groms surf comp remedy to beat this self-isolation surfing

Noosa grommet Mitch Peterson is itching to get out among the waves and compete again.

LOCAL grommets face a coronavirus competition wipe-out worse than weeks and weeks of flat surf.

However it’s a case of Noosa Boardriders to the rescue as the club is out to end to their wave scoring cold turkey as officials work on how they can get their contests going again.

The answer set to start up in the coming weeks is to keep their competitive edge through video face-offs.

Boardriders spokesman Paul Peterson said the club is investigating an online platform that will have members submitting videos of waves on a certain weekend recorded on parents’ phones.

“Judges will review the videos at home or from the office and score the rides as they see them,” Paul said.

“This is obviously dependant on government regulations and everyone will abide by all other directions from the authorities.

Giorgia Lorentson

“This is great news for the 100 plus kids surfing (in the Noosa club).”

Paul said the Boardriders hade been contacted by former local professional surfer Chris Friend from LiveHeats which has developed the technology platform and the judging formats.

“He’s a Bondi boy now but he’s an ex-Sunny Coast boy,” Paul said.

“We set the rules, so the event must be filmed over say two days and how many rides count … iPhone footage is acceptable.

“All entries will appear ina feed for fans to view and then the judges login to score the entry, then the winner is crowned.”

One of those keen to compete an then be judged online istalented son Mitchell Peterson who is pondering a surfing season with no competitions and closed borders, with no overseas travel allowed for the foreseeable future.

“It’s my last year in the 12s and I was hoping to achieve some of my goals in this division before I start in the 14s,” Mitch said.

“We can’t really even do our board riders’ (competitions),” Mitch said.

Paul said these solo comps are a major shot in the arm for surfing which was meant to debut at the Olympics this year, but will have to wait until 2021 to go global at the Tokyo Games.

He said the Sunshine Coast is a hot bed of competitive talent at the moment.

“The Sunshine Coast has been dominating Australian surfing at the moment with Northshore Boardriders winning the Boardriders Battle and obviously Noosa finishing fifth,” Paul said.

“There’s so many talented young grommets, as in under 18s, and we’ve got five or six QS surfers who are all in limbo.

“Kids that free surf really well don’t always surf competitions well, it takes a different mindset … you’ve got between 15 and 30 minutes depending on the event to do your best on two waves.”

He said Noosa has plenty of good young talent like Mitch, Tim Bain, Ben Lorentson and his sister Giorgia, who travel the nation competing in a normal surfing season.

“No one’s travelling and the southern guys, they can’t come up here,” Paul said.

The next issue facing young surfers across the coast is that of sponsorships and will they still be sponsored when we come out the other side of this.

“Ripcurl, Oakley, Tools and JS have all stuck by me and have pledged support into the future but its still a bit scary, but I also hope that our club keeps its funding so we can continue on,” Mitch said.