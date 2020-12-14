Groms thrive in big swell to grab surfing title

Noosa talent Mitchell Peterson nails his winning ride at Alex on Sunday to be crowned top under 14 Grom. IMAGE: Ben Cochrane Surfing Queensland.

Pumping surf has sparked a nailbiting Under 14 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series at Alexandra Headland.

Alex turned on a challenging 2m swell for Sunday’s finals competition as event organisers introduced a best one wave score rather than a traditional two to encourage the under 14s to wait for a wave of a lifetime.

With the wind picking up, Noosa’s Mitch Peterson had to pull out something special for the judges after the Gold Coast’s Rico Haybittle scored an 7.83 out of 10 with an eye-pleasing close-out to end the ride on a high.

Peterson then picked up a solid wave which showcased his flawless forehand surfing, earning him a 7.93 and the victory.

Mitch Peterson handled the big wave pressure the best at Alex.

“These are definitely the best waves we have competed in all year,” Peterson said.

Haybittle was awarded the Woolworths Fresh Wave Award for outstanding surfing all day.

In the Under 14s Girls final Buddina’s Stella Green fought out another epic contest with Jordy Halford of Currumbin.

Peregian's Pipi Taylor after taking out her win at Alex on Saturday. IMAGE: Ben Cochrane Surfing Queensland.

Halford just outpointed Green with an quality 8.67 ride ahead of Green’s 8.43 to win the Woolworths Fresh Award and a $250 Woolworths gift voucher.

Maroochydore’s Sarah Young finished third on the podium.

On Saturday Peregian’s Pipi Taylor took out the Under 12 Girls on Saturday while in the Under 10s Louis Taylor was crowned champ.

Day Two Final Results:

Under 14 Boys

1st: Mitchell Peterson (Noosa)

2nd: Rico Haybittle (Burleigh Heads)

3rd: Caden Francis (Palm Beach)

Under 14 Girls

1st: Jordy Halford (Currumbin)

2nd: Stella Green (Buderim)

3rd: Sarah Young (Maroochydore)

Surfing Australia High Performance Champ Awards went to:

Boys: Mitchell Peterson

Girls: Jordy Halford

Woolworths Fresh Wave Award:

Boys: Rico Haybitlle (Burleigh Heads)

Girls: Stella Green (Buderim)

Day One Results:

Under 12 Girls

1st: Pipi Taylor (Peregian)

2nd: Charli Hately (Currumbin)

3rd: Kauri Heuston-Connor (Burleigh Heads)

Under 10 Boys

1st: Louis Taylor (Peregian Beach)

2nd: Dylan Beale (Palm Beach)

3rd: Lucas Deffenti (Burleigh Heads)

Under 10 Girls

1st: Henley Smith (Suffolk Park)

2nd: Amelia Johnston (Marcus Beach)

3rd: Noa Amakawa (Tugun)