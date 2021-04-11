Gross ‘holes’ freaking everyone out

Warning: If you have an aversion to small holes you may want to look away now

A pink clay mask has left millions of people asking one question: What are those dots?

The Caudalie Instant Detox Mask went viral last month after a video that showed the beauty product at work was shared on TikTok.

In the clip, created by global beauty e-tailer Look Fantastic, a woman tells viewers the mask is designed to "suck the oil out of your pores".

Unlike many other clay masks though, the mask's pore-sucking ability is visible to the user, causing the video to blow up with over 2.5 million views to date.

"So I have a few pores here," the woman says, pointing to her lower cheek.

"But watch when you get to my nose. Oh my God."

The camera then pans across her face, showing her nose littered in tiny dots. Her chin also has lots of speckles across it.

A video showing the results of a pink clay mask went viral on TikTok recently. Picture: TikTok/LookFantastic

But it left people wondering what the ‘dots’ were on faces while using it. Picture: TikTok/LookFantastic

The video left many shocked, with some speculating the dots were blocked or clogged pores being cleaned out by the $46 skincare brand.

"What are those holes?" one person asked.

"Please tell me those aren't black heads," someone else stated.

"OMG that is so gross," another declared.

How does the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask work?

The mask contains two clays, bentonite and kaolin, which are both known for being able to draw out impurities without stripping your skin.

It also contains green coffee which contains tannins, an ingredient that helps lessen inflammation as well as papaya enzymes, a natural acid exfoliant that smooths and brightens.

These core ingredients work together to become a "vacuum for the pores" a spokesperson for Caudalie told news.com.au's The Beauty Diary.

"The mask is like a vacuum for the pores, to minimise the appearance of them and to clean them out," the spokesperson said.

"You won't necessarily get more dots if your skin is more congested. That just depends on the amount of product you apply and the environment you're in while you have the mask on."

Liz Kwitman, Caudalie's head of education, said you only need to apply a thin layer and leave on for 10 minutes to experience the product's benefits. Picture: Instagram/Caudalie

To use the product correctly, the brand's head of education Liz Kwitman, said you only need to apply a thin layer to see its effects.

After 10 minutes, you'll need to wash the mask away even if there are still patches where you were a "little heavy handed" during application and the product hasn't dried fully.

TikTok sends people scrambling to stores

Despite some saying the video had "triggered my trypophobia" it caused a frenzy in beauty retailers around the world - with Sephora Australia experiencing a huge spike in sales resulting in stock running out across the country.

"Our detox mask has become an overnight sensation," a Caudalie spokesperson said.

"What started as a fun mask challenge on TikTok quickly went viral on social which saw sales in Sephora increased +600 per cent.

"It's been incredible."

Sephora Australia has seen a huge spike in sales as a result of the viral video. Picture: news.com.au/Rebekah Scanlan

Does it live up to the hype work?

Any skincare product that promises to suck out your impurities like a vacuum for your face has my attention and I was surprised to discover application was super easy. You literally coat a thin layer and leave for 10 minutes. It's pretty much fool proof.

As it dries, the colour changes to a lighter pink shade, but you don't get that tight feeling we all dread when trying a new mask. There's also no real scent to the product which I know is a real plus point for many beauty fans.

In my case, there were a lot of tiny "holes" that appeared as the clay dried, evidence the mask was sucking out a whole lot of icky stuff from my skin. It's totally gross to experience but highly satisfying.

Washing off was super easy, I just wet one of my Face Halo reusable wipes and it slid right off, revealing fresh, happy skin. I felt a lot brighter and clearer than before I'd used the product - but not stripped or dry.

The face mask applied and drying to reveal the tiny ‘dots’. Picture: news.com.au/Rebekah Scanlan

It's definitely a fast and effective face mask, no wonder it has millions of fans.

