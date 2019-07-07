Gross ice cream licker copycat emerges

Bizarre new video of Walmart shopper gargling mouthwash and spitting it back into the bottle causes outrage in wake of ice cream licking incident

The bizarre moment a Walmart shopper gargles mouthwash before spitting it back into the bottle and shoving it back onto the shelf has gone viral in a strange video posted on social media.

Joining the "disgusting" viral challenge trend that saw a girl licking a tub of ice cream before replacing it in a Walmart supermarket freezer in Texas last week, the new video shows transgender woman Bameron Nicole Smith saying: "Girl it has been one musty f**king morning," before taking a swig of out of a sealed bottle of Listerine.

Removing the cap from the mouthwash, Smith swills the mouthwash and says "nice and minty and fresh. Thank you guys, have a nice day," before replacing the bottle back on the shelf and walking away.

The clip, captioned 'you b*tches with no oral hygiene could take a hint', has attracted a huge amount of outrage and disgust, with online users calling for the woman to be charged with product tampering and contamination.

One user commented: "pls get these ppl off the streets lol," while another frankly said: "She's facing 20 years lmfao."

The video, that's been viewed over 17 million times, also attracted the attention of embattled beauty blogger James Charles, who commented: "Imagine licking ice cream or vandalising a store because you need attention and likes on twitter lol".

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Walmart said they "are investigating this incident."

"If someone tampers with a product and leaves it on the shelf, we will work with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those found responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

The ice cream licking footage that caused a social media storm last week racked up over 11 million views in the space of few days.

The nine second video that was posted on Twitter with the caption, "What kinds psychopathic behaviour is this?!" captured a woman licking the top of a full Blue Bell ice cream tub before resealing it and stuffing it back into the freezer.

Police are seeking advice on whether the woman can be pursued for federal charges.

Following the incident, Blue Bell responded saying they were working directly with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. In tweets, the company referred to it as a "malicious act of food tampering".

"We want to thank our customers for alerting us to the incident of this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with," the ice cream manufacturer said in a statement.

"We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms."

"This type of incident will not be tolerated."

Lufkin Police in Texas told NBC News in an email the woman could face a second-degree felony charge for licking the tub of ice cream.

"Our detectives are working to verify the identity of the female suspect before a warrant is issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product," a police spokesperson told NBC News.