Ground troops weeding out a creepy enemy

Two of the leaders of the war on weeds Sonia MacDonald and Joan Heavey.

It is a war zone out there in the Sunshine Coast undergrowth and Joan Heavey and Sonia MacDonald are two of the special forces of nature leading the battle for the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association.

And if knowledge is a weapon on this war on weeds then Joan and Sonia could help write a book on this important topic - in fact they just have.

“Both have had an interest in local flora and weeds for many years and involved in volunteer bushland regeneration in the Noosa and Sunshine Coast areas for well in excess of 10 years,” NICA president Bruce Hallett said.

The volunteer bushcarers waging their war on weeds.

“NICA is particularly pleased to work with enthusiasts like Joan and Sonia in facilitating and helping them realise their goals which have direct benefit to improving land management practices in the Sunshine Coast area,” he said.

The pair have just helped launch NICA’s field guide to getting rid of so many choking exotic invaders Weeds of the Sunshine Coast written by local bushcarers and botany enthusiasts.

“This book contains 272 pressed, mounted and scanned specimens of herbs, trees and shrubs, vines and climbers, aquatic weeds and sedges,” Mr Hallett said.

“Also included is detailed information on comparisons between native and exotic Ludwigia species and 21 of the most invasive grasses found in the region.

“Both Joan and Sonia have volunteered an enormous amount of their time to produce the book content, and a generous grant from the Sunshine Coast Council has allowed it to be reprinted,” he said.

The dreaded Singapore daisy is one of the main enemies after escaping from local gardens and rrunning amok.

The field guide is for anyone involved in natural area management and interested in the identification of weeds, many of which are also common throughout Cooloola, Fraser Island and Southeast Queensland.

This second edition includes 30 new weeds which are a continuing problem on the Sunshine Coast.

It also includes a few that are native plants in northern Australia which have become naturalised outside their normal range and now behave as weeds.

Mr Hallett said this book is a must have for anyone interested in weeds and removing them from our natural environment.

To obtain a copy of the book should contact NICA at 5449 9650 or by going to the NICA website.

The book will retail at $45.