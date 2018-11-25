Group helping businesses to grow

PARTY TIME: Business Mentoring Noosa coordinator Julien Cahn, Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake join mentors to celebrate the organisation's seventh birthday.

THERE was champagne, birthday cake and smiles all round as Business Mentoring Noosa celebrated a double milestone - its seventh birthday and the mentoring of 350 small businesses during those years.

About 40 people attended the event. Mentors were joined by their mentees, as well as Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and new Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake, to commemorate the achievement.

"It's a fantastic turnout, we're all very proud of what we've done because, as far as I know, it's unique in Australia,” Business Mentoring Noosa coordinator Julien Cahn said.

Business Mentoring Noosa includes 22 mentors, all retirees from diverse business-related backgrounds.

They share their skills and experiences to help struggling businesses brainstorm their situations, allowing mentees to discover what they need to do to improve and grow.

The mentors give their time and expertise freely to benefit the business community of Noosa Shire and help create employment.

"The mentors are all really experienced businesspeople,” Mr Cahn said.

"They've been human resources managers in huge multinationals, some have run businesses worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

"We've got forensic accountants, we've got those who've operated small business, it's a wide variety.

"It's a lot of terrific experience in business, and we've harnessed all this experience and given it to the community.”

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said she was thrilled at the success of the group.

"We are heavily reliant on our key pillar industries here in Noosa, but we are seeking that diversification and the mentors are very much part of that,” Ms Bolton said.

Earlier this month, three of the group's mentees went on to win awards at the Sunshine Coast Business awards, while three more were named finalists.

"Why are they so successful? In my opinion it's that we don't get paid, so there's no angle,” Mr Cahn said. "We're not looking for business, we're not looking to invest in business. We're just here to listen and help if possible.”

Business owners who feel they might benefit from mentoring can visit www.bnm.org.au or phone 54061291. The cost is $200 for a year of mentoring.