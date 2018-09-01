Group never loses Gloss as Bob makes these plays natural

GLOSSY LESSONS: All aboard the barrow as Bob Carey makes Sunshine Playgroup natural learning a load of fun.

GLOSSY LESSONS: All aboard the barrow as Bob Carey makes Sunshine Playgroup natural learning a load of fun. Contributed

THIS Glossy Bob is a one-of-a-kind rare species and very much loved around his favoured habitat of Sunshine Beach.

Bob Carey, or better known as Glossy Bob, stands tall and proud as he works hard in the buffer zone at Sunshine Beach State School, doing what he loves.

And that is spotting birds and butterflies dancing around the bush. He can be seen pointing out native plants to children as they meander through the bush in awe of this silver haired man in front of them.

Bob brings joy to the faces of little bush babies each Tuesday at Sunshine Bush Playgroup.

He bundles them up for a ride in a wheelbarrow around the permaculture garden - old school fun is on his agenda.

He is one very special man who volunteers his time and knowledge week in and week out at the school's permaculture garden.

What Bob loves most of all is spotting the Glossy Black Cockatoos that fly overhead regularly and talking about where they live locally.

He is very active in various local community group, his dream to ensure that these magnificent birds continue to call this area home.

Each new family receives a very special book from Bob called Fussy Glossies, written by Catherine Cheung and Kim DeVantier.

This beautifully illustrated book tells the adventures of Calypto and his Glossy Black Cockatoo friends, their narrow escapes from bush fires, logging and poaching, their fussy eating habits and loving nature.

The book is a celebration of the beauty of Australia's native flora and fauna and a reminder of their fragility.

What makes this book even more special is that Bob is one of the characters in the book.

The children think it's wonderful that they know a 'real-life' person who stars in the book.

"We are so lucky to have Bob volunteering each week to not only share his knowledge and expertise with the children, but also to be the real life character that he is,” Bec Kennett, the teacher who runs the Sunshine Bush Playgroup, said.

"The children think he is so much fun and to have him be a character in a book, just makes him even more exciting.”

The books have been kindly donated by the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association as Bob has worked tirelessly with them over the years to protect the surrounding catchment.