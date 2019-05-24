Group to channel inner Mozart

MUSICAL GIFT: Rick Fairly from Endeavour Foundation presents a thank you card to Joe Cirillo from Noosa Men's Shed while Jason Wellington tests out the new piano.

TWO local groups with community at heart shared the gift of music thanks to a generous donation.

Noosa Men's Shed donated an electric piano to the local Endeavour Foundation and with the annual Battle of the Bands coming up on August 20, a popular event for the disability group, the gift was greatly appreciated.

"We love music here,” Endeavour Foundation's Jamie Lyons said.

"We have a very musical group, it's a great addition to the musical program.”

Noosa Men's Shed's Joe Cirillo said they knew Endeavour Foundation were looking for an electric piano and were happy to donate this one to a worthy home.

"The community has been really good to us and we like to give back wherever we can,” Mr Cirillo said.

"It's for all the right reasons. It really warms the cockles of the heart.”

Endeavour member Rick Fairly said she was excited about the upcoming Battle of the Bands and said the donation showed a great sense of being part of the community something both Mr Lyons and Mr Cirillo agreed with.

"We loving being part of what is happening in Noosa,” Mr Lyons said.