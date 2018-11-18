Group uniting the community for 'One Peregian'

TOGETHER: State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington (third from right) with MPs and Peregian locals.

A PEREGIAN lobby group has met with State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington alongside her local state MPs and Federal Member Llew O'Brien to raise community issues.

Peregian Family and Friends was established to represent residents from Peregian Beach and Peregian Springs to work across shire and state borders to deliver results for its members.

PFF president Kane Livingstone said there were common issues and needs that needed addressing.

"We ran a community- funded survey this year and found the issues that are important to Peregian people are the same no matter in which part of Peregian you live.

"People value opportunities to enjoy our beautiful natural environment, time with their families and friends, and would like to see better infrastructure.

"We believe that even though there might be a line on a map which separates us on paper, in reality the Peregian community is strongly connected.”

His committee met with Ms Frecklington alongside State MPs Dan Purdie and Sandy Bolton and MrO'Brien to discuss their three key projects on the calendar for 2019.

These are building a bike path connecting the beach to the Springs via Peregian Breeze, supporting the return of a thriving surf club at Peregian and working towards the vision of 'One Peregian'.

Mr Livingstone said the intent was to bring the whole community together to benefit all.

"We have a vision that is inclusive, supportive and focused on families.”

To support the One Peregian vision, Peregian Family and Friends is hosting a meet-and-greet event after school on Friday, November 30, at Peregian Park. A free barbecue will be available plus a chance to meet like-minded community members and new people.

"We are holding this event to bring people together and to show our respective councils and MPs we are one Peregian,” MrLivingstone said.

"Retirees from the beach love to play golf at the Springs, families go to school in the Springs and then attend nippers at the beach on the weekend.”

He said parents who could not access the Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten now had child care options at Peregian Breeze and Springs which five years ago did not exist.

"The development of Peregian Springs has given many Peregian Beach businesses a chance to thrive as their customer base has grown significantly.”