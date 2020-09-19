Growing trend in garden to plate education

Slow Food Noosa spring lunch MC Deb Caruso with Sharon Koski from The Green Shed and Sunshine Beach State School students.

Cream buns and other tuckshop staples from yesteryear have given ground to tasty micro-greens in enlightened Noosa halls of learning like Sunshine Beach State School.

And Year 2 students who are part of the School Garden Project promoted by celebrity chef Matt Golinski sold the fruits of their labour at Friday’s sold out Slow Food Noosa spring lunch at Peppers Resort Noosa.

These fast learners have been growing and marketing and their school-grown microgreens as part of their Good to Grow school curriculum in partnership with Noosa Environmental Education Hub and Slow Food Noosa.

This program is funding schoolchildren across the region to learn how to grow easy and nutritious micro-greens with expert advice of Sharon Koski from The Green Shed in Palmwoods, who has been awarded the Snail of Approval by Slow Food Noosa.

The Snail of Approval program recognises local leaders in the food industry who are champions of the good, clean and fair approach to growing, creating and selling food.

The year two students at Sunshine Beach State Primary School were the first to learn the tips of the trade from Sharon.

“Micro-greens are highly nutritious and fun to grow, they are a food source that children can easily propagate in containers and reap the rewards in a week,” Ms Koski said.

Slow Food Noosa’s Carolyn Winkler said: “The project is delivering a rich curriculum extension, hands on engaging experience with strong community connections … educating our next generation on Slow Food’s ideology of eating local, seasonal and fresh food.”

Slow Food Noosa is Australia’s largest Slow Food community as part of the global network with more than one million supporters in more than 165 countries.

“The opportunity to partner Slow Food Noosa and further the message of good clean eating within our school community is very exciting for students and the Hub, micro-greens are easily grown with minimal space requirement making them perfect for any household,” Annika Patrick Director Noosa EEHub said.

Chef Matt Golinski is a shining light off the Slow Food movement on the Coast and never misses a chance to spread the word about the real importance of fresh produce in meal preparation.

Sunshine Beach State school under Slow Food Noosa’s guidance has implemented a “garden to plate” program from its school garden plots.

The spring lunch was a triumph catered for by Matt and his team from View Restaurant.

The menu showcased super fresh produce from local growers like: Piggy In The Middle, Petersen’s Farm, Noosa Reds, Little White Goat Cheese, Coolmunda Organic Olives, Noosa Fish Providores, Bunya Red Farm, Forage Farms, Cooloola Berries, CC’s Kitchen, Lindols Macadamias and Noosa Black Coffee.

For more information about the micro-greens project or to register your school to participate please visit www.noosaeehub.com.au

