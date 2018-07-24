GSLC students bring Disney favourite to life in musical

HAKUNA MATATA: Primary school students at Good Shepherd perform their musical 'The Lion King'.

A YEAR of preparations has come to fruition for students and teachers at Good Shepherd with their production of The Lion King Jnr.

More than 100 students from years 4-7 and 50 teachers have put countless hours into rehearsals, costumes, staging, sound and lighting to put the musical together.

Musical co-directors Jim Tomkins and Hayley Brown said the production has been a fantastic team effort.

"Everyone has worked really hard and it's very exciting,” Ms Brown said.

"The thing about this show is, we've done others in the past but this one really rests on the kids,” she said.

"The spotlight really is on them.”

The budding actors and actresses went through an audition process and have rehearsed all year for their opening show tomorrow night at 6:30pm.

"I think when they put on their costumes that's when they started getting really excited,” Ms Brown said.

The show is held at the school and runs until Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.flexischools.com.au/FM/FM_Auth.aspx?p=Service.