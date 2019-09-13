Gubbi Gubbi wants Noosa to dance their way to Booin Gari Noosa to celebrate local First Nation

TRADITIONAL: The Booin Gari festival in Noosa will highlight the talents of the Gubbi Gubbi dancers.

THE energetic Gubbi Gubbi Dance troupe invites the community to the Booin Gari, or “come this way” to the Noosaville river stage on Tuesday, September 24.

The Booin Gari festival, held on the banks of the Noosa River, celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Kabi Kabi custodian Lyndon Davis said the unique festival took people on a journey to learn more about his proud indigenous heritage through song and dance, art and craft, yarning and education on land, sea and local heritage.

“We want to provide authentic cultural activities where everyone can join in, listen to stories and connect to country and culture,” he said,

“Our event is about bringing all mobs together as one, both traditional and new custodians of our land.”

The festival’s riverfront venue will offer a host of free and low-cost activities, demonstrations, workshops and storytelling for all ages, along with market stalls selling authentic First Nation products and delicious native cuisine.

Entertainment on the Noosa river stage has never been better. Five-time ARIA winner Katie Noonan, dynamic comedian Sean Choolburra and popular touring band OKA and their signature feel-good Australian sound lead the line-up.

Katie will perform music from her new album The Glad Tomorrow set to the uniquely Australian poetry of Queenslander and First Nations icon Oodgeroo Noonuccal.

Lyndon said the other feature would be the traditional song and dance group performances.

“Gubbi Gubbi Dance are excited to have traditional dance groups from neighbouring communities: Yulu Burri Bah (North Stradbroke Island), Butchulla (Fraser Island), Yurongpan (Brisbane) and the Torres Strait Islands,” Lyndon said.

To make it easy for patrons, event parking will be available in Chaplin Park off Mill St.

Event updates can be found online at Facebook.com/BooinGariFestival.