Guidance for teen girls

NEW VENTURE: Margit Cruice launched BEing Me, a program aimed at helping teenage girls navigate their adolescent years.

NEW VENTURE: Margit Cruice launched BEing Me, a program aimed at helping teenage girls navigate their adolescent years. Contributed

BEING a teenage girl is no easy task and one local mother has created a new program to help young women navigate through their adolescent years.

Created to help teenage girls flourish, Margit Cruice hopes her one-day Being Me workshops will provide teenage girls with positive inner guidance

"I absolutely love working with teenagers,” Ms Cruice said.

"I always find them to be responsive and passionate and they care so much more about the state of the world than most people think.”

With two daughters, and a son, of her own and a fair bit of experience dealing with adolescents, the life coach, speaker, healer and author of They're off to school, now what: A mother's guide to rediscovering herself said the workshop is filled with practical skills and techniques for girls to use every day.

"I've been studying personal development for 20 years. This is what I'm really passionate about.”

Designed for girls aged 13-17, the workshops aim to help teenagers silence their inner critic and create and connect with a vision for their future self.

"After this one-day workshop the girls will come away feeling happier and more confident in who they are now,” Ms Cruice said.

She said the pressure of social media and constant comparison, as well as adolescent brain changes, could leave teenagers feeling moody, overwhelmed, anxious and insecure about themselves.

"A lot of the time girls say I know I'm moody but I don't know why. I want them to learn how to use what is happening in their brain instead of fight it.”

Limited to 12 girls per workshop, the sessions will focus on four topics which have been based on the latest positive psychology interventions plus practices from Daniel Siegel's Mindsight Institute.

"This is the sort of workshop I wish I had access to as a teenager,” Ms Cruice said.

"I want our teenagers to know how recognise what makes them truly feel good, how to listen to their inner guidance and to feel confident about their future.”

The workshops will be held at The J on April 8 and 16 from 8.30am-4pm.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite(search Being Me) with early bird registration closing on January 31.

"I want to work will girls who are interested in working to their full potential.”

Ms Cruice plans to continue teenage workshops and expand to include ladies and pre-adolescent workshops in the future.