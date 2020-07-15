GUILTY: Young teen sentenced for property crime spree, arson

SENTENCED: A boy responsible for a property crime spree has been sentenced in Gladstone District Court.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy who caused havoc breaking into cars and houses around Gladstone faced the music for his crimes in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday.

The boy, now 16, pleaded guilty to arson, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and 55 other charges including break and commit an indictable offence, stealing and burglary.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke told the court the first set of charges were from August 5 when, with a teenage male co-accused, the boy stole a Hyundai i30 before setting it alight.

Ms O'Rourke noted it was the boy's co-accused who actually set the car alight however being a party to the incident led to the charge.

She said the boy had told youth justice he "didn't want to light the car up" and he "thought they were just going for a drive".

The co-accused had previously been arraigned and entered a guilty plea, however did not appear in court and a warrant was issued.

The car stolen and set alight in August last year.

The second set of charges arose from a series of property crimes in July and August last year, and a second set in April this year while the boy was on bail.

To the boy's credit, Ms O'Rourke said he had shown remorse and insight into his offending and told a case worker he knew he shouldn't have done what he had.

Defence Barrister Scott Moon said his client had an intellectual impairment and while he had insight and remorse for his actions he tended to "act first and have remorse afterwards".

Mr Moon said after the second set of offending the boy was put on 24-hour curfew bail conditions which the boy disliked.

Judge Michael Burnett said the boy had struck an estimated 22 cars and nine properties including sheds, in what he described as "creeping" offences.

Judge Burnett said although some cars were left with "untidy searches" with nothing taken, up to $900 worth of goods was stolen from others.

He told the boy although he may not have liked the bail curfew placed after his offending, it was for his own good.

"If there was continued offending you would have been taken into detention," Judge Burnett said.

"You'll have a much happier, more productive life if you engage positively.

"That will give you a much greater degree of satisfaction than being banged up in prison."

The boy was sentenced to 16 months probation and restorative justice, no conviction was recorded.