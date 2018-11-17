Weir colt's a dead Ringer for Group 1 contender

John Allen and Ringerdingding takes out the Ladbrokes Sandown Guineas on Saturday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

DARREN Weir has identified next year's Australian Guineas as the target for his exciting three-year-old colt Ringerdingding after his win in the Sandown Guineas (1600m) on Saturday.

Weir won an Australian Guineas with Palentino and suggested Ringerdingding had similar ability to that horse.

The win continued the amazing winning run of jockey John Allen, who combined with Weir to win the Victoria Derby with Extra Brut, and last week won the Mackinnon Stakes on Trap For Fools.

Allen also identified Ringerdingding as a Group 1 horse in the making.

"He's in a rich vein of form and he's got a great turn of foot. He'll make a Group 1 horse," Allen said.

Weir said Ringerdingding had come a long way in his first campaign with him.

Weir admitted he was disappointed with Ringerdingding's failure at Caulfield four starts ago but said since placed blinkers on him the three-year-old had turned things around.

"If blinkers didn't work it was either the paddock or gelding for him," the trainer said.

Last year Weir trained Peaceful State, who finished second in the Sandown Guineas, and later ran second in the Australian Guineas.

Jockey John Allen reckons Ringerdingding has Group 1 potential. Picture: Getty Images

Weir suggested Ringerdingding with experience would be able to settle closer in the run.

He said he could have even have done that yesterday as he was first to jump but they opted to go back, thinking it could take the edge off his spring.

"When he gets out over further he'll be able to lob in the first half of the field," Weir said.

Weir praised Allen's ride.

"He gets the job done in these good races," he said. "He got off the fence at the right time, got the right cart up and gave the horse clear air."

John Allen continued his great run of form with victory on Ringerdingding. Picture: AAP

Weir said Allen had always been a good rider but he was now getting the opportunity.

Ringerdingding ($2.90 fav) defeated Seabrook ($3.40) by three quarters of a length with Long Leaf ($8) a half neck away third.

Trainer Mick Price was happy with Seabrook's run, saying it was a brave effort.

"From her outside barrier she had to work forward early. She fought on strongly," he said.

Price will set her for the Sydney Autumn carnival.