Guns N’ Roses star ‘stabs himself’

Guns N' Roses in 1987, with Steve Adler at far right. Picture: Supplied

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalised after reportedly suffering a self-inflicted knife wound.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News that officers responded to the rocker's Studio City, California, home on a call of a possible suicide attempt.

Guns N' Roses in 1987, with then drummer Steve Adler at far right. Picture: Supplied

When they arrived, officers determined that no crime had been committed and deemed the incident a medical emergency only. Adler was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Representatives for Adler, 54, did not immediately respond to Fox News request for comment.

Steve Adler was kicked out of the band because of his drug addiction. Picture: Twitter

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, police arrived at Adler's home and discovered he'd somehow stabbed himself in the stomach. No other parties are believed to be involved in the incident.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Adler joined the famed rock band in 1985. However, his public struggles with drug addiction eventually got him kicked out of the band in 1990.

Adler was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Picture: Supplied.

People reports he was allowed to rejoin the band after signing a contract saying that he would refrain from drug use, but was then fired again later that same year due to his addiction.

He appeared in the 2008 season of the reality show Celebrity Rehab starring Dr. Drew and appeared in the subsequent spin-off Sober House.

Steve Adler on Sober House. Picture: Foxtel

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the group, despite having been kicked out more than two decades prior.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.