Gut wrenching: Police reminder to ‘triple check for kids’

THE death of 14-month-old Ellia Malaxetxebarria in her parent's driveway serves as a tragic reminder for parents everywhere.

Ellia was killed when a reversing vehicle struck her at her parents' home at Rosevale, southwest of Ipswich, on Sunday evening.

She died at the scene, with the incident put down to a tragic accident.

Officer in charge of Ipswich's Road Policing Unit, Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton, said such incidents brought unimaginable grief for parents and family members, and were also difficult situations for emergency services personnel to attend.

"We talk a lot about pool safety and how drowning is a silent killer, well these type of incidents are very similar in that a parent cannot hear the movements of a child over engine noise," Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"Often, you also cannot see a child from the driver's seat.

"It is a tragic reminder of the need to check, double check and triple check.

"This is the kind of thing that could happen to anyone."

Grieving parents Marta Malaxetxebarria and Marcos Xabier Malaxetxebarria, with a picture of their 15-month-old daughter Ellia Naomi, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident on their rural property in Rosevale, south west of Ipswich. Photographer: Liam Kidston.



Police are reminding drivers to be aware of the movements of children not just in the driveway at home, but anywhere children are present and moving around near vehicles, including camp grounds.

Snr Sgt Hamilton said incidents involving the death of a child had a lasting effect on emergency workers whose job it is to provide assistance and investigate.

"From an emergency services point of view, it is absolutely gut wrenching," he said.

"You can't begin to imagine the impact on parents and family, but it is one of those incidents that has a lasting effect of every emergency worker involved."