Guy Sebastian’s latest surprise move

Guy Sebastian has given a group of schoolchildren the surprise of their lives today after showing up at an assembly to perform his new single.

The Voice coach wandered in unannounced to the halls of Sydney's St Joan of Arc Catholic Primary School in Haberfield while the choir was performing an adorable rendition of his track 'Choir'.

He went on to perform not only the track, but his latest single 'Standing With You' - the first time the 38-year-old singer and dad-of-two has ever performed the song live.

The footage - complete with squealing, crying children and adorable stunned reactions - is just about the sweetest thing you'll see all year.

It's safe to say the students definitely weren't expecting the special guest. Picture: Supplied.

"Hello everybody, I am a Guy Sebastian look alike," the singer joked to the awe-struck children.

"No, I'm just joking. I am Guy Sebastian - I'm the person who sings that song," he clarified.

"Who's seen The Voice? Anyone here?" he asked the excited school kids, whose hands immediately shot up.

Responding to a request from one of the students, the star then agreed to perform his latest track.

"So this is the first time I've ever sung this song, I haven't sung this since the recording studio where I wrote it," he said before the music began.

Guy Sebastian surprised school kids at a choir performance. Picture: Supplied.

The visit, facilitated by KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, gave the star his first audience since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking of the experience afterwards, he said: "It's really cool that the first time we sang 'Standing With You' in public was in front of kids.

"It was also the first time I've sung a song live in front of people since COVID, so it was really special that it was at a small school with such talent & heart at the St Joan Of Arc Catholic Primary School in Haberfield.

"It was really moving to see kids so emotional and it was a very special moment for me," he added.

It's not the first time the artist has popped up in an unlikely place of late.

Last week, Sebastian flanked Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference in which a $250 million arts package was announced to support the industry amid COVID-19.

The star’s afternoon with Scomo rubbed fans the wrong way last week. Picture: Getty Images.

But - unlike today's emotional surprise - the rather random appearance was met with a furious response.

Fans weren't impressed by Sebastian's perceived foray into politics, heading to Twitter to slam the move, calling him "the Scott Cam of the music industry" in reference to the celebrity tradie's appointment as the government's careers ambassador.

Fronting Today afterwards, Sebastian laughed as he asserted he had "no idea" why people were so upset.

Host Karl Stefanovic weighed-in, calling it "rubbish" and assuring the star he'd done "a great job" in supporting the industry.

Some were overcome with emotion over the visit from the Australian Idol alum. Picture: Supplied.