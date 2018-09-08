Gwen's energy an artistic inspiration

EACH year the Tinbeerwah Art Group presents an art show in support of a local charity.

In recent years it has given more than $5000 to local charities, including the War Widows Guild, Thursday Girls and Katie Rose Cottage Hospice.

The art show is dedicated to the memory of the late Gwen Blair, who founded TAG in 1994, making it one of the longest established art groups on the Sunshine Coast.

For three days starting on Friday, September 14, the 40 artists in the group will once again open their hearts and their talents to Katie Rose by giving a share of the sales of their works and the gold coin entry fee and raffling a painting by former TAG tutor Lyn Fraser-Roberts.

TAG Art Show co-ordinator Jan Cooke said many of the members were seniors.

"It's amazing how those who join our group had either not painted since childhood or had forgotten how much they enjoyed painting,'' Jan said.

"Our tutored classes offer the opportunity to develop new skills and make new friends.

"This year we've been fortunate to have award -winning artists Victoria Fitzpatrick, Pam Taylor, Michele Knightley and Fiona Groom as our guest tutors.

"John Gabrielson, CEO of Katie Rose Cottage, will speak about the hospice and perform the official opening on Friday, September 14 at 5.30pm.

"Come and meet the artists and enjoy some light refreshments. Our members paint in a variety of styles and mediums and the show offers something for everyone.”

DETAILS:

Tinbeerwah Hall, corner of Sunrise and Noosa-Cooroy Roads, Tinbeerwah. Friday, September 14 5.30-7.30pm, Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3.30pm. Phone Jan Cooke on 54730235 or 0412769351.