After a three day trial in Gympie District Court, the jury have returned a guilty verdict on 11 counts of rape. Picture: File
News

Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

Kristen Camp
13th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
The Gympie 29yo who has been on trial in the Gympie District Court for four days has been convicted of 11 counts of rape against his younger sister.

The defendant was originally charged with 15 counts of rape and 1 count of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and pleaded not guilty to all offences.

After their deliberations on Friday morning, the jury returned a verdict at 2:30pm on Friday afternoon that the 29yo was guilty of 11 rape charges out of 15.

They found him not guilty of the indecent treatment charge.

In previous days, the court heard the victim was between the ages of four and 13 when the alleged incidents occurred, making her brother between the ages of 10 and 18.

The family lived on acreage in the Gympie region at the time and the defendant is the eldest of four children.

Throughout the trial, the victim herself, two of her friends and her mother and father all gave evidence for the jury to consider.

