Gympie grub slammed girlfriend’s head into car window

A 21-year-old Gympie man was released from jail after slamming his girlfriend’s head into a car window.

A young Gympie man who stayed on Tinder despite getting a girlfriend on the app and later assaulted that girlfriend by slamming her head into a car window has been released from jail.

The 21-year-old appeared in custody in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm stemming from a violent incident on June 20 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to multiple breaches of a domestic violence protection order and at least six breaches of bail conditions.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons.

Prosecuting Sergeant Melissa Campbell said the man's offending was "serious" in that it involved actual violence, with the man grabbing the victim on the right side of her face, slamming her head into the passenger side window and pushing her head again causing her mouth to strike the window.

Sgt Campbell asked for a head sentence of 9-12 months' jail so the court could "deter reoffending by (the man) and others in the community, and make it clear that the community denounced that type of offending.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said the man had been in a relationship with the victim for a number of months, after meeting Tinder and "things got serious" but "the attraction of Tinder continued for him" beyond that point and led to problems in the relationship.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist called the offending "very serious" and warned the man he could expect more time in jail if he was violent in the future.

"I've just finished another significant sentence for exactly the same thing. So if you want to be a part of that for the rest of your life, or a substantial part of your life, as you get a bit older you're going to spend a lot of time in custody," Mr Stjernqvist said.

The man was sentenced to 12 months' jail but released immediately on parole, having spent 171 days in pre-sentence custody before appearing in the court.

The domestic violence protection order against the man was extended for five years.