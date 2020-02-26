Menu
A 35-YEAR-OLD Gympie region man who terrified the subject of a domestic violence protection order against him just months before he waved a knife around in public has been jailed. FILE PHOTO
Gympie man jailed for knife attack, DV breach

JOSH PRESTON
26th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:59 AM
A 35-YEAR-OLD Gympie region man who terrified the subject of a domestic violence protection order against him just months before he waved a knife around in public has been jailed.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in police custody in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday for his latest batch of offences, spanning back to last September.

The court heard the man's victim was home alone with their daughter on September 20 when she heard a banging on the wall outside.

She saw the man outside, who had started making the noise because he was looking for a jacket, the court heard.

The victim threw the jacket out to him and returned to bed, only for him to cut the power to the house at an unspecified time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the protection order stated the man was not allowed within 100m of the house, and said it would have been "terrifying" for the victim to have her power cut in the middle of the night.

The court heard the man then got into a fight outside a Mary St venue on November 15, where he was initially restrained before pulling out a knife and waving it around.

He eventually dropped the knife before it was kicked away from him.

Mr Callaghan said the man had "many previous offences of violence" on a Queensland criminal history dating back to 2011, including multiple counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and multiple domestic violence breaches.

He said there were too many offences on the man's history to release him immediately, despite his having served 65 days in pre-sentence custody.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge each of going armed in public to cause fear, public possession of a knife and contravening a domestic violence protection order.

He was given a nine month jail term as a head sentence, with his release date fixed for March 20.

