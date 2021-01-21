Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month over alleged indecent treatment of a child and rape.
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month over alleged indecent treatment of a child and rape.
News

Gympie region man faces 40 child sex abuse and rape charges

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month charged with more than three dozen counts of the alleged sexual assault of a child and multiple counts of rape.

The 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by Gympie police over the alleged historical offences in November last year.

In total he is facing 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and three counts of rape.

The court proceedings are expected to be closed to the public owing to the nature of the allegations.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'A whore and a munt': Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

* Authorities scramble to shut down illegal rave wave

* Gympie man who attacked his mum on Christmas Day cops fine

crime gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Premium Content Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Crime An osteopath who raped his long-term client says he will move to Tasmania with his wife once he serves his jail sentence.

        Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Premium Content Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Netball Sunshine Coast Lightning squad get back into training ahead of the 2021 Super...

        Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Premium Content Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Property Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten