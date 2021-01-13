Tap-and-go fraudster spends $400 on booze in one day

Stock image of a customer using a tap-and-go credit card in a store. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

Stock image of a customer using a tap-and-go credit card in a store. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

A 33-year-old Gympie man bought more than $400 worth of alcohol and smokes using a Westpac card stolen from a wallet he found on the road.

The victim had left his wallet and phone on the roof of his car before driving off on July 19, 2020.

Shortly after, Scott James Blackman saw the wallet on the road and instead of handing it in, he took the card out and went on a spending spree.

Starting at Liquor World and making his way to Drakes, BWS and the Phoenix Hotel, Blackman bought $371.99 worth of alcohol and $63.45 for smokes on payWave.

It was at the Phoenix Hotel that he gave the card to his co-offender who tried to buy more alcohol but failed when the bank blocked the transaction.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said the owner of the card wasn't aware he had even lost it until the bank rang him about the unusual activity.

"Police obtained CCTV footage from the businesses and on July 23 police located the defendant on Mary Street," Sergeant Phillips said.

"He stated that he was an alcoholic and doesn't remember much of the day.

"He stated he just found it on the road and 'what was wrong with that?'"

Gympie Magistrates Court.

Following his plea of guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court, Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked why Blackman needed $400 worth of alcohol in one day and questioned what he did with all the liquor.

Blackman told the court he was going through a rough patch at the time and drank all the alcohol he purchased.

Mr Callaghan said the tap-and-go fraud "needs to be stopped" within the community.

"It's so easy to commit and if people keep on finding and stealing cards and using it, the banks will ultimately stop doing it and that will impact the whole community," Mr Callaghan said.

On the fraud charges Blackman was sentenced to two months jail, suspended for one year and order to pay $435.44 in compensation.

Blackman was fined $300 for breaching bail and possessing Subutex.

Convictions were recorded.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Teen used crowbar to smash stranger's car window at Monkland

New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest 'impediments'

Plans unveiled to end long running safety issue in Goomeri

Drug driver crashed car in ditch then ate cake with scissors