Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Gympie teenager will be sentenced next year on five charges, including supplying MDMA.
A Gympie teenager will be sentenced next year on five charges, including supplying MDMA.
News

Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Nov 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE teenager will be sentenced for his involvement in a violent robbery, trafficking marijuana and supplying MDMA among other offences early next year after he pleaded guilty in court yesterday.

The 18-year-old, who was a child at the time of committing the offences, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He pleaded guilty to five offences in the Gympie District Court on Tuesday, including one charge each of robbery in company with personal violence, trafficking a dangerous drug and supplying MDMA, with two further charges of supplying methylamphetamine.

All five offences were dated between June and July last year.

Judge Gary Long heard the man's guilty pleas upon arraignment, and adjourned the matter for sentencing on January 28 next year.

Judge Long noted the man was discharged on two other offences because those matters were no longer proceeding.

The current District Court sittings resume today.

children's court of queensland gympie court gympie-crime gympie district court mdma ripple-effect robbery with violence supplying a dangerous drug trafficking drugs
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        premium_icon Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        Environment They’re one of the most misunderstood animals in the kingdom, but snakes also play an important part in our ecosystem.

        Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        premium_icon Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        News She ‘accidentally’ became Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, now the lover of...

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        News Thursday evening entertainment at Noosa Shire’s main RSL venue.

        National recognition for dedicated volunteer

        National recognition for dedicated volunteer

        News Judith Murray a ‘truly worthy’ award recipient.