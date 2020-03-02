Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe pleaded guilty to stealing from St Vinnie's last November 23. Photo: Facebook
Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe pleaded guilty to stealing from St Vinnie's last November 23. Photo: Facebook
News

Woman caught in midnight charity theft

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE woman who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from outside St Vincent De Paul's has ended the week with $750 less in her pocket.

Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe and another man were caught on CCTV last November 23 parking outside St Vincent de Paul's just before midnight.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Vinnicombe, 47, left the car and combed through the items sitting outside the charity for the next six minutes.

About $535 in goods were stolen, including a portable air conditioner, a cassette player and shoes.

 

Gympie Magistrates Court.
Gympie Magistrates Court.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson told the court Vinnicombe resolved (the crime) as "the items were outside so it was less serious; but accepts now that what she did was wrong".

The stolen items have been returned, Mr Anderson said, and Vinnicombe apologised to the charity in person.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Vinnicombe's guilty plea to the stealing charge, noting "it's no less serious to steal from St Vincent's than it is to steal from anyone else".

"The good thing is you put them back."

More Stories

Show More
crime. gympie court gympie crime police prosecutions stealing theft
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has made an urgent new plea to help stave off a coronavirus outbreak in the state for as long as possible.

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News A male was assessed by paramedics at the scene

        Man, 20, left with burns and eye injury after explosion

        premium_icon Man, 20, left with burns and eye injury after explosion

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Man in hospital with facial burns after North Shore mishap

        premium_icon Man in hospital with facial burns after North Shore mishap

        News A man has been rushed to hospital after an accident on Noosa’s North Shore last...