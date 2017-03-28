Habitat downgrade 'needs to be carefully considered'

SPECTACULAR: Access to the Noosa Everglades is up for debate.

NOOSA locals are being urged by a community watchdog to make their views known about an application to downgrade a fish habitat at Elanda Point to allow a commercial jetty.

The Department of National Parks has set an April 10 deadline for the bid affecting 2.6 hectares of the Noosa River by Eco Camp Pty Ltd which would accommodate eco-tours for the Discovery Group.

The site is currently classed management A, and, if approved, would become a management B site which the department said "still offers habitat protection.”

Discovery operator Wade Batty has the 65 ha Elanda Point campground under contract and is seeking approval to build a jetty more than 70m out into Lake Cootharaba.

Mr Batty said a fish habitat A does not have to be downgraded to have a jetty installed and "can still have commercial development take place”.

Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association president Adrian Williams has concerns about an increase of marine traffic into the Everglades and upper Noosa River.

However Mr Batty said his initiative would be environmentally beneficial by significantly reducing impacts along the Noosa River network.

"(The jetty) will allow us to remove 1500 vessel movements off the lower and middle reaches of the Noosa River,” he said.

"It will vastly improve impacts on the Noosa River system.”

In a project outline, Mr Batty said his company used more than 100,000 litres of unleaded fuel a year operating its vessels from Gympie Tce at Noosaville.

"As well as a substantial financial impost there are resultant exhaust discharge into the marine environment and vessel wash impacts on foreshore areas in the lower-mid reaches,” he said.

This could be reduced to 15,000 litres annually under a revamped operation using low draw, low wash vessels.

Mr Williams said: "There are pluses and minus and NSRRA is not against business success, but there is a lot at stake and a number of issues need to be discussed.

"One is that the government can downgrade a fish habitat reserve when they feel like it, but it must have been important enough to put it up to a management A in the first place, why change it now?”

Mr Williams said the "burning question” was how many extra boat trips would there be and how frequent?

He said Mr Batty had "obviously got some damn good ideas business-wise for how to grow his business.”

"The problem is, and the question the environment people are going to ask ... is that type of development wanted in Cooloola and is it sustainable?” he said.