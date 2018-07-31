Menu
Login
ACCESS GRANTED: Peregian businessman Chris Drake said recognition for his website add-on CryptoPhoto could be his ticket to securing business with the lucrative banking industry.
ACCESS GRANTED: Peregian businessman Chris Drake said recognition for his website add-on CryptoPhoto could be his ticket to securing business with the lucrative banking industry. John McCutcheon
News

Hacked off at city blues as cyber security expert thinks big

by Amber Hooker
31st Jul 2018 5:16 AM

CHRIS Drake has been fighting hackers for decades and believes his latest innovation can save people from their number one enemy - themselves.

The Peregian businessman's app, CryptoPhoto, was recognised in the top-200 Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow.

The add-on for websites and systems protects users against "human-factor” cyber attacks as either a replacement, or extra level of security, to passwords.

During login it requires users to match a photo which appears in the system against one which appears on their phone to prevent phishing, scams and credential-theft malware.

"Similar to the card game Snap,” Mr Drake said.

"It takes one tap and two seconds.”

Mr Drake said CryptoPhoto had about 450 businesses using the product, but hoped the Westpac recognition was their ticket to the lucrative banking market; potentially worth tens-of-millions- of-dollars per institution.

Mr Drake said his cyber-security interest was piqued in school; he was selling games and "kids were stealing them”.

"So I put in a technical measure to prevent piracy, that's where I started getting excited about security,” he said.

A malware patent he registered in the 1990s is his "small claim to fame” as he said it was the "most cited” by people filing patents in the same field.

"There is no other security-related patent in the world that has had as many people talk about it.”

Mr Drake's future vision is to "put some bodies” in the Peregian Beach Digital Hub, with plans to expand to New York, London and India with a focus on banking.

He is also planning a crypto currency initial coin offering (ICO) to sell equity in the business.

"Our plan is to raise $10million US to employ professional cyber-security sales people,” he said.

Mr Drake, said basing his business in Peregian Beach came with a "secret, ulterior motive”.

He said rather than compete in major cities for the "best of the best”, living on the Coast allowed him to offer less money for living in a beautiful location.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    A call for Noosa to follow suit as Yarra steamed up at weeds

    A call for Noosa to follow suit as Yarra steamed up at weeds

    News Enviro trial goes chemical free

    • 31st Jul 2018 7:17 AM
    Making so Mary with class acts at Noosa District High

    Making so Mary with class acts at Noosa District High

    News Musical talent on show

    • 31st Jul 2018 6:13 AM
    Noosa 'rock' star has us well stoned

    Noosa 'rock' star has us well stoned

    News Beach boardwalk looking good

    Kids get creative with ochre paint

    Kids get creative with ochre paint

    News A cultural art class with traditional ochre rocks for kindy-goers

    Local Partners