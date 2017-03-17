Hacking their way to a super result

NOOSA digital enablers Gary and Tarah Swanepoel, along with Ben Duncan, are anything but old cyber hacks. Instead they are part of a Sunshine Coast brain storming team which beat 130 others to win the BOQ Hackathon.

Gary, a business catalyst web developer, with Tarah runs a Noosa Junction coworkimg space and Ben founded Peregian success story Atmail.

The trio helped design a finance app prototype, SuperTransparent which allows workers in a job-mobile world to track and manage the superannuation.

They and fellow team members David Phillips, Ric Pruss, Mike Dekker and Dr Ruth Luscombe, with mentoring from Erez Saf, had 54 hours to brainstorm and bring their concept to life, before pitching it to a panel of judges.

Ruth, a co-founder of SuperTransparent, said the idea came from many people not having the vital knowledge of super.

The team devised an interactive mobile app to provide real-time updates on super balance, fees and transactions.

"Most people lack knowledge about their super - how much money you have invested, which superannuation funds hold the investment, what options or shares you are invested in, what fees and insurances you are paying,” she said.

"Even if you have this knowledge, it seems like a mountain of hassle and paperwork to take back control. The app will allow you more control and choice about where your money is invested ... all this user experience and service for a small fixed rate fee,” she said.

BOQ spokeswoman Donna-Maree Vinci said: "Hackathons are a fantastic way of fostering an innovative culture within Queensland's fintech community and we'd like to congratulate SuperTransparent.”

The team is now formalising the company based on the app.