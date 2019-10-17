Hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon storm

WEATHER WARNING: A storm which hit Noosa with heavy rain back in October last year.

NOOSA could be in for the chance of severe storms this afternoon with damaging winds and large hails stones possible.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said it was likely the Sunshine Coast and Noosa region could see ‘fast moving’ storm activity develop later today.

“We are expecting a couple of showers and storms to start popping up this afternoon,” Ms Wong said.

“Those storms are likely in the later part of the afternoon and evening.”

“We will see damaging winds with the potential for large hail. They will be fast moving so there won’t be much rainfall.”

Ms Wong said storm activity should calm tomorrow.

Today is also expected to reach a top of 30 degrees in Noosa.

It was 28 degrees at midday, already above the average of about 25 to 26 degrees for this time of year, Ms Wong said.

“Temperatures will be cooling down a touch over the next couple of days before ramping up to the high 20s on Sunday.”

Ms Wong said there is also a current strong wind warning for Sunshine Coast waters.

“It will be quite windy out there on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.”

The warning predicts northerly winds from 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots during the afternoon. Winds will then turn north-westerly to 20 to 25 knots in the late evening.