Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little soggy

Belinda Robinson shares photos of hail hitting, thos lot was at Beewah but Noosa copped some as well.

SO SATURDAY’S rumblings overhead were not all bluff and bluster as Cooroibah and Lake Macdonald residents reported hail falling in the afternoon blow up.

Unfortunately the soaking rain is still proving elusive. The best chance of a drop according to the BOM is Tuesday with up to 8mm.

Forecast for the rest of Sunday:

Summary: Max 26 Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 10%

Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northwest to northeasterly in the late afternoon.

Fire Danger — Very High

Sun protection recommended from 8:20 am to 3pm, UV Index predicted to reach 8 [Very High]

Partly cloudy. Maroochydore — 26

Partly cloudy. Caloundra — 27

Partly cloudy. Maleny — 27

Partly cloudy. Nambour — 28

Monday 30 September

Summary: Min 17Max 27. Possible late shower. Possible rainfall: 0 to 1 mmChance of any rain: 40%

Mostly sunny day. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the evening. Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Sun protection recommended from 8:10 am to 3:00 pm, UV Index predicted to reach 8 [Very High]

Tuesday 1 October

Summary: Min 17Max 23Shower or two. Possible rainfall: 1 to 8 mm. Chance of any rain: 60%

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm about the hinterland in the afternoon and evening. Winds east to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light during the evening.

Sun protection recommended from 8:10 am to 3:00 pm, UV Index predicted to reach 8 [Very High]

Wednesday 2 October

Summary: Min 16Max 23. Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 20%

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower.

Sun protection recommended from 8:10 am to 3:00 pm, UV Index predicted to reach 9 [Very High]