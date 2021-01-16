Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rain delays play at the Gabba in Brisabne on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
Rain delays play at the Gabba in Brisabne on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
Weather

Hail, rain, wild winds: Severe storms delay play at Gabba

by Shiloh Payne
16th Jan 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland with a damaging cell moving through Ipswich towards Brisbane and another in the Somerset region.

As of 3.20pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Brisbane CBD, Camp Hill, Manly, and Rathdowney.

These thunderstorms were moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Beenleigh, Brisbane Airport, Nudgee and Mud Island by 3.50pm and Jacobs Well, Amity Point, Rathdowney, southern Moreton Island and central Moreton Bay waters off Redcliffe by 4.20 pm.

 

 

The rain has delayed play at the final Test against India at The Gabba.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Matthew Marshall said this afternoon's storm activity was likely to be widespread.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible broadly about southeast Queensland this afternoon and evening with the potential to bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall," he said.

 

 

 

"The most likely area for these storms are the Gold Coast hinterlands, Brisbane, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast although storms are possible broadly about southeast Queensland this afternoon."

He said storms were likely to develop inland in the afternoon before moving east in the evening.

It comes as heatwave conditions impact far northwest Queensland while a tropical low could form offshore in the far north coast.

Originally published as Hail, rain, wild winds: Severe storms delay play at the Gabba

More Stories

cricket editors picks gabba queensland rain seq weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tropical pop-up bar to tantalise tastebuds

        Premium Content Tropical pop-up bar to tantalise tastebuds

        News Tropical inspired Diablo pop up ready to roll at the Big Pineapple this weekend.

        After dark thrills back on at Aussie World

        Premium Content After dark thrills back on at Aussie World

        News Ride the Night will kick off again on Friday night after a COVID lockdown forced...

        ‘The king of charm’ farewelled after tragic hit and run

        Premium Content ‘The king of charm’ farewelled after tragic hit and run

        News Loved ones said a final goodbye to the “king of charm” and “everyone’s best friend”...

        Paramedics respond to second beach incident in two hours

        Premium Content Paramedics respond to second beach incident in two hours

        News Paramedics are assessing a person at a Sunshine Coast beach who swallowed water...