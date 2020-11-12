Queensland is set to sizzle through a second heatwave in just over a week, with forecasters predicting the mercury to rise 5-10C above average into the weekend.

It comes as most of Western and Central Queensland could be battered by thunderstorms over the next two days.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist James Thompson said Longreach and Birdsville were both expected to hit 40C on Sunday, getting as hot as 43C.

The hot, muggy weather will also bring very high fire danger, for large parts of central Queensland.

"We'll see those central and far west townships like Longreach, Birdsville and St George hit above 40 degrees - with the same heat to be felt as far east as Gatton," Mr Thompson said.

He said the strangest aspect of the coming "summer-like" weather was its placement between ongoing "gusty thunderstorms" out west and a cooler change on Tuesday.

"These hot, summer-like conditions predicted normally come before large storms, like Brisbane had last week, but not after."

"While conditions like these are normally expected during this part of the year, with November being one a month of transition, the sequence is a bit out of the ordinary."

The warm weather will follow two days of possible thunderstorms from a system currently located near the Northern Territory border.

"We'll see the system make its way east as far as Roma or Toowoomba, with a rare chance of the odd thunderstorm making its way to the coast during late Friday." Mr Thompson said.

Originally published as Hail, storms before 'unusual' 40C+ heatwave blasts state