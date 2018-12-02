Hair sacrifice drama aids Noosa cancer empathy

CARING CUT: Alison Chambers has her head shaved by Tanya Walsh from Energy Hair

NOOSA theatre-goers will see lead actor Alison Chambers in the Queensland premiere of Wit throw herself "head strong” into her poignant portrayal of the cancer experience.

The play, showcased from December 5-8 at Noosa Arts Theatre, will raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

To fit the part, Ms Chambers had her head shaved by Tanya Walsh fromEnergy Hair for her role of Vivian Bearing, a professor diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Her motive, apart from authenticity, is solidarity for those undergoing cancer treatment.

"There's something about being genuine and authentically representing people who've been through this,” the Sydney talent said.

"I'm acutely aware that I did this by choice and so appreciate those who've had to experience this (hair loss) by necessity because of the effects of treatment.

"We hope those who've been through this journey and who come to the show will sense our deep respect and gratitude for them.”

Producer Jo Kadlecek- Gilbert said: "The care and gentleness with which the Cancer Council Queensland team and Tanya Walsh, Energy Hair stylist, handled this was deeply moving.”

This is a fundraising event for the Cancer Council as part of the Do It For Cancer campaign.

Tickets are available at noosaartstheatre.org.au.