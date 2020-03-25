Hairdressers stay open, with time limits

Beauty therapists will have to close their doors but barbers and hairdressers will be allowed to remain open under a raft of new restrictions introduced by the Federal Government tonight.

During a late evening press conference Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the tough new measures, which will mean beauty therapists, tanning, waxing and nail salons and tattoo parlours will all have to close from midnight tomorrow night.

The ban also includes yoga, barre and spin facilities, saunas and wellness centres. Boot camps and personal training is limited to a maximum of 10 people and social distancing arrangements must be strictly enforced.

"We are not unconscious of the real impact these measures are having on the lives of daily Australians so we will continue to do everything we can, both as a federal government and at state government and territory governments around the country, to do all we can to support our people through what is going to be an incredibly difficult time," said the Prime Minister said in announcing the new measures.

He said while barbers and hairdresser would remain open there would be new restrictions on time spent in salons, with customer required to spend no more than 30 minutes having their hair done.

"It is very important to strictly manage the social distancing and limitations of the number of people in their premises, so that's four square metres per person," he said.

"On top of that, to restrict the amount of time a patron is in the premise to no more than 30 minutes."

Earlier this week Mark Rippon from the Hair and Beauty Industry Association (HBIP) said current official recommendations are for staff to use personal protective equipment (ppe) like gloves, aprons and masks if a person is sick.

"We are also clearly recommending if you are unwell to stay away from the workplace and if clients are unwell to reschedule appointments," he said. The issue of whether a face mask should be worn hasn't been specifically addressed by the government at this stage either.

Originally published as Hairdressers stay open, with time limits