Halloween capers at Hendry Street

THERE was still plenty of daylight when the children from Hendry St, Tewantin, and surrounds started to gather to celebrate Halloween on Tuesday.

And certainly there were plenty of children - hundreds of them, all up and down the street.

Halloween, or All Hallows Evening if you prefer, has been a fixture in Hendry St for many years.

Resident Julia White said she had participated in the past two Halloween events since she moved to the street.

"It has been going for a few years now,” she said.

"A few surrounding streets are involved, too.

"A lot of the houses are decorated for the occasion and a lot of families come along for it from all over Noosa.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms White's lolly supply for the event proved insufficient for the huge number of children.

"I had 350 lollies ... I think some kids were taking handfuls,” she said.

"My girlfriend had several bags, too.

"But the kids' dress-ups were fantastic this year, they had really good costumes.”

Ms White's own seven- and nine-year-old children were in the thick of the action.

The event is based on the US-style trick-or-treat system, but Ms White said the children would only go to houses where the owners "had set themselves up outside” to participate.

"It works really well,” she said.