Hall's tea and company that will do Cooroy good

TEAS UP: It is Scone Time for Sunshine Coast Foodie Martin Duncan at the Cooroy Memorial Hall. Contributed

SELF-CONFESSED Sunshine Coast Foodie Martin Duncan is looking to help banish servings of loneliness for the many local older folk left on their own.

And Martin is launching his Scone Time morning teas at the Cooroy "grand old lady” which has recently received its new lease on social life - the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

This is just the start of a bid to have the Sunshine Coast older folk have a good time in its under-utilised community assets ... the local community hall.

"Back in the day, every district had its local community hall that came to life on Saturday nights for dances, special events and weddings,” Martin said.

"Some even held church services on Sundays.

"How exciting will it be creating truly special experiences for our senior folk in these unique atmospheric buildings,” he said.

Martin said he's enlisting the help of local CWA ladies and businesses to put on these spreads that will bring cheer to so many who may have lost their lifelong and spending too much time home alone.

"The inaugural Scone Time event will be held on (in Cooroy) Tuesday, June 12 in the recently refurbished Cooroy Memorial hall and then roll out into other halls across the Sunshine Coast.

Martin said he was inspired by 96-year-old United Kingdom resident Georgina, "who with no family remaining decided to involve herself with a local charity that hosted tea parties for people over the age of 75”.

"I saw an opportunity to not only connect with older people, but also utilise the beautiful old venues around the Sunshine Coast to do so.

"After watching clip with Georgina, I thought that surely the isolation that older people feel is a worldwide issue,” he said.

"Local businesses are invited to sponsor a monthly gathering, donate their time or simply pay it forward for a guest (and carer) to attend Scone Time as a one off attendance or more.

Martin said be involving local businesses he hoped the event will generate a positive social outcome in the community and enough income to cover its running costs to ensure its ongoing success.

He is also chasing donation of old tea sets for Scone Times.

The Cooroy Scone Time will commence at 10am on the second Tuesday of every month at a nominal charge.

For bookings or to become involved please phone 0473 902 261. Or email martin@ sunshinecoastfoodie.com.au.