Hamptons-inspired home close to beach

KICK off your thongs here as you are at one of Alex's closest homes to the beach. Combine that with the fact that you only have one neighbour, an outlook to the lake behind and your new home is completely renovated and you'll never want to wear shoes again.

This elegant family home in a blue-chip neighbourhood just metres to the beach offers expansive living spaces plus a north-facing alfresco entertaining terrace overlooking lagoon and parkland.

Double storey with attractive street appeal, the home is complete with four bedrooms, three bathrooms plus powder room, study, separate living areas, media room and gorgeous light-filled new kitchen with butlers pantry. There is covered alfresco entertaining, resort-style in-ground pool and double lock-up garage on an 800sq m, with a neighbour on only one side.

The decor and design has a very classic Hamptons influence, which always adds so much grace and refinement; with soft pastels and whites combined with the abundance of natural light that floods the home, it has a timeless appeal.

Features include high ceilings, ducted air-conditioning, stone benchtops, oversized bay windows, decorative ceiling roses, ceiling fans, high-end stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, timber floors in kitchen and family room, private north facing balcony off master bedroom, generous storage and glass fencing at the rear to showcase your delightful lagoon/parkland outlook.

All social occasions and celebrations can be accommodated here in comfort and style, and the kitchen is well-equipped to cater for any size or scale of event; this is a wonderful home for the family that enjoys entertaining, both casual and formal. Your guests will absolutely adore visiting here!

Located in the prestigious Alexandra Shores enclave within a short stroll of Alexandra Headland's patrolled beach and surf club; this is a desirable location for the family that loves the beach and the Sunshine Coast lifestyle.

It will suit buyers seeking a premium family home of the very finest calibre in an enviable, dress circle location where you can farewell and welcome each day listening to the sound of the surf rolling in.

ALEXANDRA HEADLAND

1 Admiralty Drive

4 Bed, 2+ Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Hamptons-inspired and beautiful renovated home on 800sq m block with pool, backyard bordering parkland and lagoon. Multiple living areas and media room. Expansive outdoor entertaining area. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ducted air-conditioning

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 21, at 1pm

Agent: Nathan Nicholl and Scott Harding at Ray White Buderim

Contact: 0403 817 384, 0423 204 730

Inspection: Saturday 9-9.30am April 14