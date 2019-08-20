Menu
Login
Crime

Handcuffed man dies after arrest

by AAP
20th Aug 2019 10:08 AM

A MAN has died after being handcuffed and put on a stretcher by police following concerns about his behaviour at a Sydney hospital.

Officers were called to Prince of Wales at Randwick about 6.30pm on Monday and found security and paramedics restraining a 33-year-old man while medical staff tried to treat him.

"After the man was handcuffed and placed on a stretcher, he lost consciousness and was unable to be revived," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A critical incident investigation has been launched.

arrest deaths in custody editors picks handcuffs hospital police

Top Stories

    Talented teen to make muster debut

    Talented teen to make muster debut

    News Sari Abbot is preparing to take to Gympie Music Muster stage for the first time thanks to a talent search competition

    Enjoy a cold one and support local disability charity, environment

    Enjoy a cold one and support local disability charity...

    News Noosa’s annual Craft Beer Festival is on again, this year with a push to reduce...

    UK Arts Society member to address ADFAS

    UK Arts Society member to address ADFAS

    News Specialist in early medieval and Renaissance studies to speak

    Donation keeps sails up

    Donation keeps sails up

    News Locals with a disability will have extra reason to smile as they sail thanks to a...