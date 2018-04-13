'Handle your drinks': Teen punches 'dog' cop on Duporth

A 19-YEAR-OLD Coast teen has been told to learn to handle her alcohol after striking a police officer in the face.

Tess Alana Sutherland pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to one count of assaulting an officer and commit public nuisance.

On March 17 about 10pm police were talking to Sutherland's male friend on Duprth Avenue when the teen started to get aggressive.

The court was told she started to get up and close to the police sergeant's face, who told her several times to back away.

She started calling the officers "motherf******" and "dogs".

Police didn't cuff the teen but gripped her wrists and walked her towards the watchhouse.

When they arrived the teen broke free from the grip and struck one of the officers in the face.

Police held the teen on the ground to restrain her.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told the teen to know her limits, and if she was going to drink, stop before getting drunk.

Sutherland was placed on a good behaviour bond for 15 months.