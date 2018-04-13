Menu
Login
Tess Sutherland.
Tess Sutherland.
News

'Handle your drinks': Teen punches 'dog' cop on Duporth

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A 19-YEAR-OLD Coast teen has been told to learn to handle her alcohol after striking a police officer in the face.

Tess Alana Sutherland pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to one count of assaulting an officer and commit public nuisance.

On March 17 about 10pm police were talking to Sutherland's male friend on Duprth Avenue when the teen started to get aggressive.

The court was told she started to get up and close to the police sergeant's face, who told her several times to back away.

She started calling the officers "motherf******" and "dogs".

Police didn't cuff the teen but gripped her wrists and walked her towards the watchhouse.

When they arrived the teen broke free from the grip and struck one of the officers in the face.

Police held the teen on the ground to restrain her.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told the teen to know her limits, and if she was going to drink, stop before getting drunk.

Sutherland was placed on a good behaviour bond for 15 months.

Related Items

alcohol assault duprth avenue police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Josie has Sandy's vote to advocate for Noosa on issues

    Josie has Sandy's vote to advocate for Noosa on issues

    News Junior MP looking to make a difference after nomination

    • 13th Apr 2018 7:25 AM
    Mixed Easter bag for Noosa resorts

    Mixed Easter bag for Noosa resorts

    News Easter fortnight numbers mixed

    • 13th Apr 2018 7:15 AM
    Plans not given the green light

    Plans not given the green light

    News Still waiting on Cooroy traffic plans

    • 13th Apr 2018 7:10 AM
    No grave site for war fallen hero from Tewantin

    No grave site for war fallen hero from Tewantin

    News Fought and died on the bloody fields of Fran

    • 13th Apr 2018 6:20 AM

    Local Partners