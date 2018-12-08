Handmade goods make great gifts
NOOSA Men's Shed will hold its sale of handmade goods on Wednesday, December 19, at the shed complex in Rotary Way, off Wallum Lane, Noosaville, from 10am-noon.
The items for sale would make ideal Christmas presents. They include childrens wooden toys, girls doll beds, wooden trucks, trains, planes, planter boxes, garden seats, possum boxes, bird houses, native bee boxes, a dog kennel, leather goods, garden accessories and much more.
Other items for sale include excess hand tools, garden equipment, and fresh vegetables, depending on harvesting conditions.
