Fans fume over controversial finale: ‘I’m done’

AFTER wading through 13 episodes of the most depressing show on television, fans finally know June's fate in The Handmaid's Tale - and they're not happy.

As soon as the Season 2 finale hit screens in the United States - it aired locally on SBS tonight - fans took to Twitter to debrief, and the overall sentiment was decidedly negative.

In case you want to know, SPOILER ALERT, June gives her baby to Emily, who is escaping, and decides to stay in Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale isn't the world's most uplifting show, so it's not as if fans were expecting a happy ending. Instead, we seem to have a classic "I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed" moment on our hands: many fans are upset about the show's overall creative direction (or at least the direction the Season 2 finale seems to be pointing towards), not the specific content.

#HandmaidsTale I’m done. Watching her make another stupid decision, over it. 👎🏽 will not be tuning in next season. — Amri Lavender (@AngriAmri) July 11, 2018

Since she wants to stay and be captain save a hoe, June better burn gilead to the ground because I’m not gonna wait another season for her to be toying with Waterford #HandmaidsTale — Elizabeth (@B_laxin7) July 11, 2018

Me trying to find one word that describes how I’m feeling after that #HandmaidsTale finale pic.twitter.com/0damniUB5G — 🤘🏽Tiny Rick🤘🏽 (@realgoatmilker) July 11, 2018

The interesting thing about The Handmaid's Tale blowback is that it's not coming entirely from fans - critics are equally upset about the Season 2 finale.

Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall didn't mince words when he tweeted his non-spoiler review: "You'll get [a full review] later today or tomorrow morning. The non-spoiler version: I am NOT happy."

When a fan followed up asking if he really expected The Handmaid's Tale to make him "happy," Sepinwall kept his cards close to the vest, writing, "This is different." Clearly, Sepinwall's issues with the Season 2 finale hinge upon something much more important than the episode's events.

You'll get it later today or tomorrow morning. The non-spoiler version: I am NOT happy. https://t.co/YdEEf56npR — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 11, 2018

But amid all this negativity, there are still some fans on Twitter voicing their support for The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 finale.

Nothing divides fanbases more than a jarring finale, right?

Some fans believe that June's decision to stay in Gilead (thereby ensuring the show's continued focus on her character in future seasons) was the ultimate act of sacrifice and the natural conclusion of her pregnancy arc.

The #HandmaidsTale finale showed once again that even under the most dire of circumstances women are brave, fierce and powerful!!!! — Melis... (@MelB918) July 11, 2018

The thing is, #HandmaidsTale has these hugely emotional scenes where women help women. It's bloody marvellous to see. They're not swapping diets, they're saving lives. #underhereye #HandmaidsTalefinale #margaretatwood — Belinda Quantock (@BinsQuan) July 11, 2018

Yea. I get why some will say June was an idiot. But she made the ultimate sacrifice for her daughter. That is what mothers do. #HandmaidsTale — Susan (@LiteracyBatman) July 11, 2018

No matter how you feel about The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 finale, there's one thing we can all agree on: Season 3 is going to kick off with a bang.

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.