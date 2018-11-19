Menu
Login
Add interest and style with brass upholstery tacks.
Add interest and style with brass upholstery tacks. iStock
Home & Decorating

Handy hacks for new looks in your home

by TRACEY HORDERN
19th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

I admit I'm one of those nerds who genuinely loves a good home hack, especially if it adds style and costs little. Following are some of my personal favourite style hacks that I have either picked up on or implemented this year.

The pillowcase hack

This neat trick has caught on universally. No more searching the linen cupboard to find a complete set. Once washed, just place your sheets and one pillowcase, neatly folded to fit in the second pillowcase.

The bedhead makeover

There are a few easy ways to change the look of your bedhead. The first - and most simple - is by hanging a piece of fabric that you love over the bedhead. Another strategy is to paint the bedhead with chalk paint and then add some upholstery tacks to complete the look. This style hack also works for other pieces of upholstered furniture, such as chairs.

Up-style the front door

To stylishly upgrade your front door, place a ceiling medallion at the centre or side depending where the door handle is placed. You can paint the medallion the same colour as the door or a different colour for an even more dramatic look.

Trolleys

Bar trolleys are completely on trend, but they can often be expensive. An affordable option for these can be found in most major stores. Trolleys are also an effective place to store children's toys, bathroom or laundry accessories and can be used in the garage to store car products.

home hack interior design style tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Suburb's crackdown after 74 savage dog attacks

    Suburb's crackdown after 74 savage dog attacks

    News A TOTAL 10 family pets have been killed in 74 recorded dog attacks in one beachside suburb since January this year.

    • 19th Nov 2018 12:23 PM
    • 1 e1707
    Nola's on par with 90 years

    Nola's on par with 90 years

    News Local golf-lover celebrates her 90th birthday

    • 19th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    New Cooroy development plan lodged

    New Cooroy development plan lodged

    News DA lodged over old motel site

    Local Partners